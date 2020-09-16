Isolated Showers before the Weekend, Smoke and Haze set to Return

TONIGHT: Look for passing clouds and an isolated shower. Lows fall into the low 60s. Winds remain light 5-10 mph. Some patchy fog is possible.
THURSDAY: A few passing showers under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb into the low to middle 80s. Winds will be breezy at times 10-20 mph from the north. Most will stay dry. Some haze may begin to fill in from north to south by Thursday afternoon. Lows at night fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY: We’re dropping highs a few degrees given the expectation of smoke and haze overhead, some of which could be thick at times. Thicker smoke will allow for some sunlight to be blocked, helping temperatures stay into the upper 70s and low 80s. If smoke in the sky is less than expected, we’ll see highs in the low to perhaps middle 80s. We would expect most of the smoke to stay aloft, keeping air quality better, but it’s possible with a cold front passing by to our north that some smoke may mix closer to the surface, affecting those with sensitive breathing issues. Winds remain from the NE 5-15 mph Friday, but turn from the SE 5-15 mph Saturday and Sunday. Lows at night fall into the 50s.
NEXT WEEK: We’ll watch the progression of smoke in the region as a hazy sky may continue. For now, look for highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s. A mostly sunny sky is expected with little chances for rain seen ahead.
