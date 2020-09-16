Local church holds law enforcement appreciation cookout

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -You’re invited to a cookout hosted by Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Lawton Police Department, to show appreciation to our local law enforcement.
It’s happening Saturday September 19, starting at 1PM.
There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs with the trimmings.
There will also be giveaways for the kids from the Police Department.
The church says their aim is to promote continual harmony and unity with law enforcement and the community.
