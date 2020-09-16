Local nonprofit holding human trafficking awareness events

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local nonprofit that focuses on human trafficking awareness has two educational events coming up in southwest Oklahoma.
The Red Cord works to spread awareness of the signs of human trafficking and how to report it. They focus primarily on educating children, as well as police and fire departments. They’re holding two educational events, one this upcoming Sunday and the other next Friday, that are open to anyone interested in learning more.
“Come be a part of it, come learn. The key is having correct education. There’s a lot of information out there that is not correct about human trafficking and that really hurts our cause. All of us that fight this crime on the daily, when there’s misconceptions out there or bad information about it, it really hurts our cause and ultimately hurts the victims that are still out there,” said The Red Cord President Ahsha Morin.
Morin said human trafficking is happening in every community and is projected to be our nation’s most prevalent crime by the end of the year.
“The reason for that it’s easy to sell humans without anybody knowing. You can sell humans over and over and over again, where, with drugs, you can only sell it one time, then you have to find a supply again. That’s why it’s so important for our community to know what human trafficking looks like because it is happening here. It’s happening in Lawton, in Duncan, in Elgin, in Cyril. Everywhere around here it’s happening,” Morin said.
