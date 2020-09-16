24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,570

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 19 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,570 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,307 total recoveries, 18,608 negative tests and 19 deaths.
There are currently 222 patients recovering at home while 22 are in the hospital. Four patients are in critical condition.
There are 15 tests still pending.
The Health District has 24 new cases, 22 hospitalizations, and 19 recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 4 cases
Close Contact = 6 cases
Community Spread = 7 cases
Under Investigation = 7 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 1
11 – 19 = 6
20 – 29 = 5
30 – 39 = 5
40 – 49 = 4
50 – 59 = 0
60 – 69 = 1
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,517: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,523: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,530: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,531: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,561: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,569: 40 - 49, stable condition
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.