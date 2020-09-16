WATCH: Police release video of chase which led to arrest of murder suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have released the dash camera video of a chase that ended with the capture of a murder suspect.
Earlier this month, police received calls about a white Nissan truck believed to be involved in the shooting death of Donald Bowman on Northwood Avenue.
When they saw the truck on Cache Road, they attempted to pull the driver over, but as you can see in the video, the driver, later identified as Ziakorey Barner, drove off and officers chased after him.
You can see him in the video speeding through residential neighborhoods before he eventually stopped at 25th and Lindy and took off running.
He was caught about an hour later at a nearby abandoned apartment complex.
Police say they later found shell casings in the truck matching the caliber and brand from Bowman’s shooting.
Barner has been charged with six counts including first-degree murder and eluding or attempting to elude police.
