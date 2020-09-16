STATE UPDATE: SWOK resident 1 of 12 new deaths on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma officials reported 12 new COVID-related deaths on Wednesday morning, one of those here in Southwest Oklahoma.
The death on Wednesday was reported in Cotton County. The victim was described as a female in the 65+ age group. Cotton County has reported three deaths since March related to the virus.
Grady County continues to be the hotspot in SWOK with their numbers climbing once again on Wednesday morning. They now stand at 194 active cases with Chickasha showing to have 123.
Lawton reported 88 active cases, Duncan had 65 and Altus showed 47, as of Wednesday morning.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
