Thousands expected for Stephens County youth livestock show this weekend

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The biggest event in the history of the Stephens County Fairgrounds is set to take place this weekend.
Every year, thousands of kids head to the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds for one of the biggest youth livestock events in the state. This year, with the fair canceled due to the pandemic, the Oklahoma Youth Expo organization is holding the Exposition for the Youth of Oklahoma Fall Classic in Duncan to make up for it.
“It’s a huge opportunity for Duncan and Stephens County. This will be a great, great thing for Duncan and Stephens County, getting all these people in. We’ve sold out all the hotels and the restaurants will do great off this. I would venture to say that this will be a million-dollar weekend for Duncan,” said Fair and Expo Director Matt Byerly.
Cattle, sheep, swine and goats will be shown this weekend by kids from all across the state.
“Relating it to something like sports or something, this would be like the state championship of livestock showing. We’re sitting at about 3,750 animals now and somewhere over 1,500 kids competing. You’re looking at somewhere between 7,000 and 10,000 people overall coming to Duncan,” Byerly said.
The livestock show kicks off Saturday morning and Byerly says anyone looking to head out to the event should keep a few things in mind.
“The parking is limited. We’re going to be spread out over a few city blocks trying to get people parked. Expect a little walk to get here. And just expect a lot of people. With everything going on right now, you need to take your precautions. We’re taking our precautions but there will be a lot of people here.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.