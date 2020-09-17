Altus Parks & Rec Department starts esports league

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Calling all video gamers - the Altus Parks and Recreation Department is starting an esports league unlike anything else in the state.
For the last year, the City of Altus Parks and Recreation Department has been trying to get an esports program off the ground. They almost had an event set up in March, which was canceled because of the pandemic.
“I just started researching alternatives I guess and found that people run virtual tournaments. I was like well we could be like them or we could run a league,” said Recreation Programmer Tyler Gray.
So, the Altus Esports League was created.
“It’ll be a 24-day season broken into what we call 3-day bits. We’ll pair you up with your partner for that bit and you have three days to play a three-game series. Both players will report the scores of each game,” Gray said.
Competitors will be playing two common games, Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone. They’ll be on a team for the game but will be competing against each other using a points system.
“You’ll pair up with your opponent, you’ll start a duos match and you guys can either split up or you can play together, but whoever has the most kills at the end of the game is how you get a win or a loss. Imagine each kill is a point. You win your first game, that’s a point. You lose your second game you don’t get points, but you still get points for your kills. If you win the series, you get a point,” Gray said.
This is a big step for Altus Parks and Rec and is one they hope leads to huge growth.
“I think on the city side, we’re on the forefront for the entire state. I’m really hoping eventually we can get more cities involved and it turns into you win at your local level, you qualify for the state competition and we play at the Chesapeake Arena or something, hopefully, it gets that big,” Gray said.
It’s $15 to enter to play and there will be cash rewards for the winners. You have to be 13 to sign up for the Fortnite league and 17 to sign up for the Call of Duty Warzone league. You can find more information on how to sign up here. Or, if you have questions, you can reach Tyler Gray by email at tgray@altusok.gov or by phone at (580) 481 - 2265.
If this is a success, they hope to expand and play other games in the future, such as Rocket League, Madden, NBA 2K, Super Smash Brothers, and more.
