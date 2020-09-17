Early Thursday morning Lawton fire on Lincoln Avenue

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Marshall is investigating after firefighters were sent to a fire in the 13-hundred block of Lincoln Thursday morning.
The fire department was called out around 3:15.
When we arrived on scene, there were seven different fire department vehicles as well as three ambulances.
Smoke could be seen in the sky as crews were battling the fire behind the home.
No word yet as to what caused the fire to start, you can count on 7News to bring you the latest as we learn more.
