Good morning & happy Thursday! Temperatures to start the day are in the 60s under mostly clear skies. We have a few isolated rain showers well to our south and east but in general we’re looking at a very quiet and easy going Thursday morning. By this afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid 80s for all of Texoma. Expect more sun than clouds today and while I expect that most will be dry a passing shower cannot be ruled out but the overall threat is very low. Another area of interest today will be additional smoke particles from the wildfires. Expect a plume of thick smoke to move from north to south over the next few days. This will lead to poor air quality, blocked/ filtered sunshine and haze. As a result, we’re only looking at temperatures for this Friday and the weekend to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.