LAWTON, Okla.
Good morning & happy Thursday! Temperatures to start the day are in the 60s under mostly clear skies. We have a few isolated rain showers well to our south and east but in general we’re looking at a very quiet and easy going Thursday morning. By this afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid 80s for all of Texoma. Expect more sun than clouds today and while I expect that most will be dry a passing shower cannot be ruled out but the overall threat is very low. Another area of interest today will be additional smoke particles from the wildfires. Expect a plume of thick smoke to move from north to south over the next few days. This will lead to poor air quality, blocked/ filtered sunshine and haze. As a result, we’re only looking at temperatures for this Friday and the weekend to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Tomorrow is going to be hazy with sunshine as temperatures climb into the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds will hold out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph. The weekend is consisting of sunny skies, haze and dry weather. While we expect that most of the the smoke to stay aloft (higher in atmosphere) this will keep air quality rather poor. Still something that those with sensitive breathing/ upper respiratory issues should pay close attention too! Winds remain from the NE 5-15 mph Friday, but turn from the SE 5-15 mph Saturday and Sunday.
By early next week, we’ll continue to watch the progression of smoke in the region as a hazy sky as it may continue. For now, we’re anticipating sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 80s with light south to southeast winds.
