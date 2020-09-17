Haze and Smoke Expected in the Sky This Weekend

TONIGHT: Look for passing clouds through the night. Lows fall into the low 60s. Winds remain light 5-10 mph. Some patchy fog is possible by the morning.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY: We’re dropping highs a few degrees given the expectation of smoke and haze overhead, some of which could be thick at times. Thicker smoke will allow for some sunlight to be blocked, helping temperatures stay into the upper 70s and low 80s. If smoke in the sky is less than expected, we’ll see highs in the low to perhaps middle 80s. We would expect most of the smoke to stay aloft, keeping air quality better, but it’s possible with a cold front passing by to our north that some smoke may mix closer to the surface, affecting those with sensitive breathing issues. Winds remain from the NE 5-15 mph Friday, but turn from the SE 5-15 mph Saturday and Sunday. Lows at night fall into the 50s.
NEXT WEEK: We’ll watch the progression of smoke in the region as a hazy sky may continue. For now, look for highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s. A mostly sunny sky is expected with little chances for rain seen ahead.
WATCHING THE TROPICS: A new disturbance is expected to form into a tropical cyclone in the Gulf by the weekend. Lots of uncertainty exists, but it’s not out of the question that a strong northward moving storm could push some moisture our way by next week. More likely than not, we’ll miss out and stay dry, but this is a potential caveat in the forecast next week.
