One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, 29 new cases, total now 1,599
By KAUZ Team | September 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 21 new recoveries and one death.

There are now a total of 1,599 cases in Wichita County, with 251 of them still being active.

There have been 1,328 total recoveries, 18,697 negative tests and 20 deaths.

There are currently 231 patients recovering at home while 20 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.

There are 30 tests still pending.

The Health District is saddened to report a death today. Case 1,599, age 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death. There are also 29 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, and 21 recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 4 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Under Investigation = 20 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 4

6 – 10 = 1

11 – 19 = 4

20 – 29 = 7

30 – 39 = 5

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 3

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,406: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,477: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,517: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,523: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,530: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,531: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,561: 20 - 29, stable condition

Case 1,569: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,589: 50 - 59, stable condition

