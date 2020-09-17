Pop-up pumpkin patch happening in Duncan this weekend

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A pop-up pumpkin patch is set up this weekend at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
The pumpkin patch is a way to make money for the Foreman Prairie House, which is a 102-year-old home in Duncan that is on the National Registry of Historic Places. They’re hoping to raise money to operate and repair the home, which is primarily used for education.
“We have pie pumpkins for sale at $5 each. We also a photo opportunity for families, couples, individuals, bring your pets if you’d like. We’d be happy to have you use our little photo op here, our pumpkin patch. We are suggesting a donation of five dollars per couple or ten dollars per family,” said Foreman Prairie House Foundation President Laura McGouran.
You can find the pumpkin patch Friday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’ll also be there Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. They’ll also have the pumpkin patch set up the next two Saturdays, September 26 and October 3, at the Foreman Prairie House.
