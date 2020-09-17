Voter registration letter worrying residents

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Local election board officials want people to be aware of mail coming from an OKVOTE organization.
The Comanche County Election Board is receiving phone calls and complaints from concerned residents about a mailed letter about voter registration from OKVOTE.
They say the organization is not associated with the Oklahoma State Election Board or the County Election Board.
“It’s kind of confusing mistakenly telling some voters that they are not registered at the address that they live at, Assistant Secretary Terry Keith said.
Keith said if voters receive this letter they can contact their local election board to confirm their voter registration.
She encourages voters to only register at their state or county election boards.
