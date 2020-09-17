Wildfire smoke may impact air quality

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The air quality could start to become troubling for some as west coast wildfire smoke approaches southwest Oklahoma.
Allergy Ear, Nose, and Throat Institute Physician Dr. Dale Smith said people with respiratory illnesses such as lung diseases, asthma, and allergies should pay close attention to the air index as it moves into the area.
“Things people can do is maximize the treatment they have for their allergy so if they are taking topical steroid sprays in their nose or using antihistamine they should continue to do that," Smith said.
Also, people with asthma should use their inhaler more if breathing becomes troubling.
Smith said people should avoid leaving windows and doors open while inside their home.
“If they have to ability to close up their house and run their air conditioner they should do that. If they have a HEPA filter in their home this is a great time to make sure they’ve got their filter clean and running and that type of thing for them," Smith said.
Smith also believes the mask will make the matter worse saying it has already caused problems for people with asthma and allergies.
“Here you are you got allergies, you’re wearing a mask and now we’ve got this particular matter coming in, in the form of smoke and other types of things that are going to make all that worse," Smith said.
He said if the bad air quality becomes noticeable, people with respiratory illnesses should stay inside if possible.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.