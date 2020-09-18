Tomorrow is going to be hazy with sunshine as temperatures climb into the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds will hold out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph. The weekend is consisting of mild, dry and tranquil conditions. The air quality is still not going to be the greatest as we head into the next two days.... something that those with sensitive breathing/ upper respiratory issues should pay close attention too. Even if you don’t fall into that category, it may be a bit unhealthy for some and older adults and young children should also limit their exposure outside. Expect southeast winds at 10 to 15mph for both days.