Hazy This Weekend, Tropical System could bring Showers Next Week

TONIGHT: Look for passing clouds through the night. Lows fall into the low 60s. Winds remain light 5-10 mph. Some patchy fog is possible by the morning. Haze and smoke will continue to persist in the sky.
SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We’re dropping highs a few degrees given the expectation of smoke and haze overhead, some of which could be thick at times. Thicker smoke will allow for some sunlight to be blocked, helping temperatures stay into the upper 70s and low 80s. If smoke in the sky is less than expected, we’ll see highs in the low to perhaps middle 80s. We would expect most of the smoke to stay aloft, keeping air quality better, but it’s possible with a cold front passing by to our north that some smoke may mix closer to the surface, affecting those with sensitive breathing issues. Winds remain from the NE 5-15 mph Friday, but turn from the SE 5-15 mph Saturday and Sunday. Lows at night fall into the 50s.
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Another tropical system to our south will bring a surge of moisture north, more than likely missing our region, but we won’t rule out some passing showers. Uncertainty remains high. Look for 80s for highs and lows in the 50s and 60s.
LATE NEXT WEEK: Drier air should work in with a couple of cold fronts, which would help keep us below average in the low to middle 80s. Lows at night remain in the 50s and 60s.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.