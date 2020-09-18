Hazy This Weekend, Tropical System could bring Showers Next Week

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We’re dropping highs a few degrees given the expectation of smoke and haze overhead, some of which could be thick at times. Thicker smoke will allow for some sunlight to be blocked, helping temperatures stay into the upper 70s and low 80s. If smoke in the sky is less than expected, we’ll see highs in the low to perhaps middle 80s. We would expect most of the smoke to stay aloft, keeping air quality better, but it’s possible with a cold front passing by to our north that some smoke may mix closer to the surface, affecting those with sensitive breathing issues. Winds remain from the NE 5-15 mph Friday, but turn from the SE 5-15 mph Saturday and Sunday. Lows at night fall into the 50s.