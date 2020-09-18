One new COVID-19 related death, 14 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 18 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,613 cases in Wichita County, with 246 of them still being active.
There have been 1,346 total recoveries, 18,820 negative tests and 21 deaths.
There are currently 231 patients recovering at home while 15 are in the hospital. Four patients are still in critical condition.
The Health District has another death to report today. Case 1,144, 60 - 69, was hospitalized at the time of death. There are 14 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 18 new recoveries. The positivity rate for the week ending today, September 18, is 13.87%.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,406: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,477: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,517: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,523: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,530: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,561: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,589: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,599: 40 - 49, stable condition
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.