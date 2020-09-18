Police looking for suspect in Friday morning Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Friday morning.
The call came in around 11:45 a.m. near 14th and Monroe.
When police arrived they were told the suspect had left the area on foot and officers began searching for the man who has not yet been found.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for his wound. His condition is not known at this time.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
