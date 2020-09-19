First Alert Forecast: (Sept 19AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For this morning expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with clear skies. Some area also waking up to areas of patchy fog and while it is not as dense, still take extra precautions if you’re heading out the door this Saturday morning. By this afternoon we’re looking at hazy skies with sunshine. Temperatures are going to climb into the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds will hold out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph. The weekend is consisting of mild, dry and tranquil conditions. The air quality is still not going to be the greatest as we head into the next two days.... something that those with sensitive breathing/ upper respiratory issues should pay close attention too. Even if you don’t fall into that category, it may be a bit unhealthy for some and older adults and young children should also limit their exposure outside. Expect southeast winds at 10 to 15mph for both days.
By early next week, we’ll continue to watch the progression of smoke in the region as a hazy sky as it may continue. For now, we’re anticipating sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 80s with light south to southeast winds.
We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics as a new disturbance is expected to form into a hurricane by either later today or over the weekend. Lots of uncertainty exists, but it’s not out of the question that a strong northward moving storm could push some moisture our way by next week. For now it’s looking like high humidity will stay south of the Red River into early next week and so will rain chances. More likely than not, we’ll miss out and stay dry, but regardless something we’re monitoring and keeping a close eye on.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
