Week 3 High School Football Scores
SW Oklahoma scores from WK 3 (Source: KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly | September 19, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 12:07 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Non-district play wrapped up for most teams around the area in Week Three.

MacArthur def Enid 21-7

Lawton High def Eisenhower 28-0

Tecumseh def Elgin 41-19

Anadarko def Chickasha 36-19

Apache def Rush Springs 43-15

Lone Grove def Comanche 50-12

Frederick def Hobart 49-26

Elmore City-Pernell def Carnegie 49-7

Ringling def Marietta 50-0

Hollis def Porum 52-0

Velma-Alma def Tipton 64-36

Central High def Ryan 50-14

Cyril def Temple 64-14

Waurika def Wilson 54-6

Empire def Grandfield 78-6

Fox def Bray-Doyle 42-24

