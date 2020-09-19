Week 3 High School Football Scores

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Non-district play wrapped up for most teams around the area in Week Three.
MacArthur def Enid 21-7
Lawton High def Eisenhower 28-0
Tecumseh def Elgin 41-19
Anadarko def Chickasha 36-19
Apache def Rush Springs 43-15
Lone Grove def Comanche 50-12
Frederick def Hobart 49-26
Elmore City-Pernell def Carnegie 49-7
Ringling def Marietta 50-0
Hollis def Porum 52-0
Velma-Alma def Tipton 64-36
Central High def Ryan 50-14
Cyril def Temple 64-14
Waurika def Wilson 54-6
Empire def Grandfield 78-6
Fox def Bray-Doyle 42-24
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.