Community gathers for cookout in support of local law enforcement

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton hosted a cookout Saturday afternoon.
They were joined by community members, and more specifically Lawton Police officers.
The cookout was put on to show appreciation to local law enforcement.
People who stopped by enjoyed free hamburgers, hotdogs and all the trimmings!
Lawton Police Department also gave away gifts to the kids who stopped by.
The church said their aim is to promote continual harmony and unity with law enforcement and the community.
“We’ve been talking about coming together as a community with law enforcement and the community... to show unity and harmony and thank them for the sacrifices they are making. They come from us, our schools, homes churches. We want them to know we see them as one of us," said Senior Pastor Willie Smith.
Pastor Smith said in a time with so much division nationwide, it’s crucial for the entire Lawton community to engage with one another, and show respect to your neighbor.
