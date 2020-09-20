Passing Showers Monday Afternoon/Night as Tropical Storm Beta Passes By

As Tropical Storm Beta moves inland over the next few days, it is expected that some passing showers will push into the region. Some spots will stay dry (west) while others may see prolonged showers overhead (east).
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky. Areas of patchy fog aren’t out of the question by morning. Lows drop to the 50s with light and variable winds. The heavy haze and smoke will continue to mix out of the region.
MONDAY: We’ll all likely start off the day with a much more blue sky, with much of the smoke exiting the area. Still, some haze is possible in areas. By the afternoon, we expect an increase in clouds from the south and east, as well as the chance for some passing showers and storms due to Tropical Storm Beta. Highs will be in the 70s in most areas, with a few spots in the low 80s possible west. This surge of moisture will likely be limited to the eastern half of Texoma, but showers and storms can’t be ruled out area wide. The best odds will be closer to I-35 and generally South and East of I-44. Winds will be SE north of the Red River but more NE south of the Red River between 5-15 mph. Monday Night, areas of showers will continue east of I-44, with lows falling into the 50s to perhaps low 60s (east).
TUESDAY: More isolated to widely scattered showers are expected generally east of I-44. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with NE winds 5-15 mph. Most spots remain dry, especially west.
WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers possible east of I-44. Most remain dry. Highs in the 70s to low 80s (west). Look for NE winds 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A sunny sky with little to no cloud cover is anticipated. Some smoke or haze may try to return, but uncertainty exists. Many will remain seasonal with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Some uncertainty exists, but a cold front is expected to push in. There could be a few showers or storms, but the front doesn’t bring all that much cooler air, with highs generally remaining in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We’re more likely than not to remain overall dry and mild with highs in the 80s, with a few days in the 70s heading into October. Fall weather continues to look great for the region. Any tropical activity could bring rain chances up, but it’s extremely difficult to suggest anything from that so far out.
