Passing Showers Monday Afternoon/Night as Tropical Storm Beta Passes By

MONDAY: We’ll all likely start off the day with a much more blue sky, with much of the smoke exiting the area. Still, some haze is possible in areas. By the afternoon, we expect an increase in clouds from the south and east, as well as the chance for some passing showers and storms due to Tropical Storm Beta. Highs will be in the 70s in most areas, with a few spots in the low 80s possible west. This surge of moisture will likely be limited to the eastern half of Texoma, but showers and storms can’t be ruled out area wide. The best odds will be closer to I-35 and generally South and East of I-44. Winds will be SE north of the Red River but more NE south of the Red River between 5-15 mph. Monday Night, areas of showers will continue east of I-44, with lows falling into the 50s to perhaps low 60s (east).