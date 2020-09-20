Valley View VFD hosts annual chili dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was all about chili, hot dogs, cornbread, desserts and a good time this afternoon at the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department.
The crew hosted their annual chili dinner.
It’s a fundraiser that helps the volunteer department fund the help they are able to provide for the community in their service area.
The money raised will go towards gear and equipment upgrades.
Valley View’s chief said this is one of the most important days of the year for his department, and he’s thankful the community is willing to support what they do.
“Any volunteer department relies on contributions and donations and if we didn’t have this we’d be struggling to keep up with our equipment, purchasing fuel, stuff like that," said Valley View Chief Lin Newton.
If you weren’t able to make it by the department today and want to help them with their fundraising, Newton said you can mail it, or drop it off at their station located at 6362 N. Cache Road
