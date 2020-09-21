Altus AFB to host 22nd annual cattle drive

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - THe Altus Air Force Base is scheduled to host its 22nd annual Cattle Drive this week.
That will be this Friday, September 25, at 10 a.m.
That’s when base leadership will lead over 30 longhorn cattle on a three-mile drive through the installation.
This year’s cattle drive will be held alongside the base’s first ever Flying Rodeo, which will kick off at 7:45 a.m.
That flying rodeo will feature competitions between several squadrons on base.
