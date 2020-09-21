Areas of Showers Tonight and Tomorrow, Warming Up By The Weekend

TONIGHT: Under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky, highs will range from the upper 50s (east) to the middle 60s (west). Areas of rain are likely, with areas generally along and east of I-44 having the best odds for rain showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Winds will be out of the NE 5-10 mph. Rainfall amounts will overall be light, and no severe weather is expected. Some spots will miss out completely, with odds increasing for no rain the further west you go.