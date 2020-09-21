Areas of Showers Tonight and Tomorrow, Warming Up By The Weekend

As Tropical Storm Beta moves inland over the next few days, it is expected that some passing showers will push into the region tonight and Tuesday. Some spots will stay dry (west) while others may see prolonged showers overhead (east).
TONIGHT: Under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky, highs will range from the upper 50s (east) to the middle 60s (west). Areas of rain are likely, with areas generally along and east of I-44 having the best odds for rain showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Winds will be out of the NE 5-10 mph. Rainfall amounts will overall be light, and no severe weather is expected. Some spots will miss out completely, with odds increasing for no rain the further west you go.
TUESDAY: More isolated to widely scattered showers are expected generally east of I-44 in the morning hours. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with NE winds 5-15 mph. Areas to the west will likely remain dry, with most of the rain exiting by the afternoon and evening. A few showers linger into the overnight hours. Lows Tuesday Night drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers possible east of I-44 before sunrise. Most remain dry. Highs in the 70s to low 80s (west). Look for NE winds 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A sunny sky with little to no cloud cover is anticipated. Some smoke or haze may try to return, but uncertainty exists. Many will remain seasonal with highs in the 80s and 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Some uncertainty exists, but a cold front is expected to push in. There could be a few showers or storms, but the front doesn’t bring all that much cooler air, with highs generally remaining in the 80s and 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
