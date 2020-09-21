Basic trainees promoted after saving a life

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Two Fort Sill trainees were promoted after saving a fellow trainee’s life.
Carlos Fontane and Ari Till of A Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery were promoted to private second class.
The two had only been in basic training for a week and saved a trainee from killing himself.
They had suspected the trainee had intended to hurt himself the first week of training, and stepped up to stop the suicide attempt.
The Battalion Commander said the promotions were similar to the old battlefield promotions for heroism in combat.
