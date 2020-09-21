Empire graduate passed away after bull riding accident

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Duncan man.
Rowdy Swanson suffered serious injuries after he was bucked off a bull during a rodeo in Texas.
20-year-old Swanson rode his last bull last week at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas.
Jodie Roberts was Swansons' Principal throughout his time at Empire Middle and High School.
She said he was always excited to ride bulls and after graduation, he took his talents to Oklahoma State University and joined their Rodeo Team.
“He was very passionate about it. He loved it, he said the experience was like no other to be on a bull. He enjoyed it obviously or he wouldn’t be doing it into his adult life," Roberts said.
In addition to riding bulls, Rowdy played football, basketball, and baseball during his time at Empire.
Roberts said baseball was his favorite, he helped Empire win a District Championship his senior year.
But that was only one of his achievements.
“He was a very active member of FFA. He was the FFA President his senior year but he was an officer every year as far as I know. I know he held several offices, he won the state FFA Degree," Roberts said.
He was an outstanding Agriculture student.
Roberts said she’s proud of Swanson and all of the things he accomplished in his short lifetime.
“He was just a great kid that was loved by this community and his lost is going to be felt," Roberts said.
In honor of Swanson, his baseball jersey was held up before kick-off Friday night against Grandfield.
Swansons' visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, at Whitt Funeral Home Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
His funeral is set for Wednesday, September 23, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church West.
