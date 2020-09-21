Good morning & happy Monday! Waking up this morning we’re seeing temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s with some areas of patchy fog. Outside of any fog skies are clear. These foggy conditions won’t stick around long and neither will the clear skies. During the morning and early afternoon expect blue skies and dry conditions. By the later afternoon clouds will increase in our south and eastern counties as well as the chance for a passing shower due to Tropical Storm Beta. Look for highs to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. In general we’ll still hold on to smoke/ haze within the skies but it will be less obvious. Air quality will be improving over the next few days dropping down into the moderate category compared to the sensitive we’re under now!