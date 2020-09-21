LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning & happy Monday! Waking up this morning we’re seeing temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s with some areas of patchy fog. Outside of any fog skies are clear. These foggy conditions won’t stick around long and neither will the clear skies. During the morning and early afternoon expect blue skies and dry conditions. By the later afternoon clouds will increase in our south and eastern counties as well as the chance for a passing shower due to Tropical Storm Beta. Look for highs to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. In general we’ll still hold on to smoke/ haze within the skies but it will be less obvious. Air quality will be improving over the next few days dropping down into the moderate category compared to the sensitive we’re under now!
Along with the increase in rain chances, we’ll also see a surge of moisture in some areas. This surge of moisture will likely be limited to the eastern half of Texoma, but showers and storms can’t be ruled out area wide. The best odds will be closer to I-35 and generally South and East of I-44. By Monday night, areas of showers will continue east of I-44 with the heaviest of rain falling into early Tuesday morning.
For tomorrow more isolated to widely scattered showers are expected. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds. Most spots remain dry, especially west! Highs will drop into the mid 70s due to the increase in cloud cover. Rain chances for the most part will taper off by Wednesday but a few lingering showers cannot be ruled out. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.
By the end of the week expect plenty of sun with little to no cloud cover. We’re looking at seasonable temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s looking like our next cooler airmass in a form of a cold front will arrive sometime on Sunday. There could be a few showers or storms but at most we’re looking at just cooler air.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
