Health officials focus on COVID-19 as flu season draws near

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With the coronavirus still present, health officials are now preparing for flu season, which begins, depending on who you ask, within the next few weeks.
Because both Covid and the Flu are respiratory viruses, the first thing to note is the difference in symptoms.
“The most distinguishing difference between the two is loss of taste and smell for covid symptoms, but otherwise they are pretty similar," said Brandie Combs, the SWOK Regional Health Director.
Even though some of the symptoms might match., COVID remains significantly more deadly.
“We had 85 Oklahomans die from the flu last year....we have seen far more than that this year with covid," said Combs.
Having both is also possible and could be life threatening for even the healthiest people.
“If you have two respiratory viruses, that can be a significant problem," said Combs.
Combs said often times, people are more casual about the flu, choosing to just self diagnose.
“You can test for flu a, b and now Covid. It’s important we know if you are infected, so you can remove yourself from the public," said Combs.
And unlike covid, a vaccine is already available for the flu, something Combs recommends everyone get.
“We want to get people vaccinated, but we aren’t wanting a ton of people to come into a single location where they then possibly be exposed to covid.”
Numerous places in town offer the shot inside.
Comanche County health department is working on their plan for drive thru stations across SWOK.
Combs said there is an opinion out there that this flu season will be less intense than years past, because of how diligent people have become with washing hands, sanitizing and wearing masks.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.