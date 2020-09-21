Lawton Improv Theater to present Red River Comedy Show

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The First ever Red River Comedy Show is set to debut later this week.
The Red River Comedy Show, put on by the Lawton Improv Theater, will feature stand-up comics, improvisers and other comedians during a two-day weekend event.
It’s happening Friday and Saturday September 25th and 26th at 8:30PM.
Tickets are $12 per person.
It will be held at the Trail of Fear, east of Lawton, on the Main Outdoor Stage.
To purchase tickets, please visit www.lawtonimprove.
Social distancing will be taking place.
