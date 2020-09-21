32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,645

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 16 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,645 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,362 total recoveries, 19,225 negative tests and 21 deaths.
There are currently 250 patients recovering at home while 12 are in the hospital.
The Health District received 16 cases Saturday, 9 cases Sunday, and 7 cases today for a total of 32 new cases to report. There are 12 hospitalizations and 16 new recoveries to also report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,406: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,465: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,477: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,523: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,530: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,638: 70 - 79, stable condition
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.