Red River Pumpkin Patch hosting trade show Saturday

DAVIDSON, Okla. (TNN) - A trade show is set to take place this weekend at a pumpkin patch in Tillman County.
The Red River Pumpkin Patch sits just South of Davidson. This Saturday, they’ll be hosting a trade show at the pumpkin patch. They expect vendors to be on hand selling things like beef jerky, homemade bread, seasonal decorations and much more.
“It’s an outdoor venue that way they can come out and shop at ease, they don’t have to worry about being clustered up in a store and trying to stop. I think it’s going to be a fun event. Kids can play, we’re going to have our little play equipment out there opened up so they can slide or swing or whatever they want to do there while mom and dad shop,” said Anna Wofford, owner and operator of Red River Pumpkin Patch.
The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Red River Pumpkin Patch. And, in the coming weeks, they’ll start hosting more fall events, including opening up the pumpkin patch and their haunted corn maze. You can learn more here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.