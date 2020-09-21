Red River Pumpkin Patch hosting trade show Saturday

“It’s an outdoor venue that way they can come out and shop at ease, they don’t have to worry about being clustered up in a store and trying to stop. I think it’s going to be a fun event. Kids can play, we’re going to have our little play equipment out there opened up so they can slide or swing or whatever they want to do there while mom and dad shop,” said Anna Wofford, owner and operator of Red River Pumpkin Patch.