Annual Red River Ranch Rodeo happening in Duncan this weekend

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Red River Ranch Rodeo is set to happen this weekend in Duncan.
The event will feature 18 teams from across Oklahoma and Texas competing in things you would see on a ranch on a daily basis.
That includes things like cow milking, calf branding, trailer loading and much more. Everyone is invited to the event which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night.
“It’s a lot different than a regular rodeo, I like it a lot better because it’s actual ranch work. Ranch hands and cowboys come in here to do it. These guys do it every day of their life,” said Rodeo Director Roger Mallory.
The event will be at Claude Gill Arena at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. On Saturday afternoon, they’ll also have an authentic chuckwagon cooking contest.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.