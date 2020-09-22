Comanche Co. Commissioners send sales tax renewal to public vote

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Commissioners have decided to send a potential sales tax renewal to a vote of the people.
Comanche County Commissioners decided earlier this month that the voters would choose whether or not a .375-percent sales tax would be renewed. Part of that money is used to fund the Comanche County Jail.
“If we didn’t have that money for the jail, we couldn’t support it. We’d have to change the whole way we support the jail. We feel this is the most feasible way to do it. If we weren’t able to fund it through these taxes then what would happen is we’d have to assess ad valorem value to the properties within Comanche County,” said Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill.
Cargill said the tax also greatly benefits rural fire departments across the county.
“This money is vital to them. This is a way that a lot of them, it’s not a lot of money, but it’s a way that they can buy equipment, upgrade equipment and keep their efforts sustainable and provide the service to the communities,” Cargill said.
Other portions of the money would also support the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority. The sales tax renewal will be on the ballot in March 2021.
