Duncan man arrested by OSBI, DPD on child porn charges

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) along with Duncan police officers arrested a man on Tuesday for alleged child pornography.
According to the OSBI, agents and officers served a search warrant in the 200 block of North B Ave. on Tuesday morning after receiving a cyber tip.
As a result of the search, Jeffrey Lee Birst, 69, was arrested on multiple child pornography charges.
Officials say the case originated in July when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded the tip to the OSBI.
Birst was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Stephens County Jail. He has been charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
