Eisenhower and Tomlinson teachers win teaching awards

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools announced this years Rookie and Teacher of the year winners.
Mary Hanson has taught for Lawton Public Schools for 35-years.
Hanson says after 30-years she retired but shortly after, realized how much she missed the environment.
She said she was shocked and honored to win the LPS Teacher of the Year award.
“Lawton Public Schools has amazing teachers and I am standing on the shoulders of a lot of teachers that I learned from at Tomlinson. We had some amazing teachers come through here," Hanson said.
Before Hanson decides to put teaching behind her for good, she wants to bring Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year award back home.
“It would be nice to bring it back to Lawton and showcase Lawton. Great things are happening here. I think it’s time that education hasn’t been getting a good rep lately and I think it’s time that we talk about the great things that are happening in public education every single day," Hanson said.
LPS Rookie of the Year Stephanie Overby said it an honor to have this title in her second year of teaching.
“You know I came in and taught and did the best I could do with my students and I was just thankful that somebody recognized how I was doing. It feels really good to get that recognition that you don’t always get," Overby said.
She hopes this is just a step closer to having her name added to the LPS Teacher of the Year list.
“I’m hoping so I’m going to cross my fingers and say yes. Like I said, I wasn’t expecting this so hopefully, one day Teacher of the Year will be in my future," Overby said.
Overby is looking forward to what the future holds for her and her students.
