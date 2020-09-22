LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Goodbye Summer and hello Fall! The season kicks off officially at 8:30 this morning when the center of the sun is directly above the equator. For the most part, all areas today will receive about 12 hours of daylight. To be exact, for us here in Texoma expect 12 hours and 8 minutes! Now waking up this Tuesday morning we’re seeing a few isolated light rain showers for Stephens, Jefferson and Montague county. Rainfall amounts will overall be light, and no severe weather is expected but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. So while the jacket may not be needed all day, it’s not a bad idea to grab it before heading out the door just as a precaution!
More isolated to widely scattered showers are expected generally east of I-44 throughout the rest of the day. We’re looking at more clouds with peaks of sun and highs in the low to mid 70s. Areas out west expect mostly to partly cloudy with more sunshine and temperatures closer to 80 degrees. Areas to the west will likely remain dry, with most of the rain exiting by the afternoon and evening.
While the threat for lingering showers remains low Wednesday morning, it’s looking like most will remain dry... then we’re drying out and warming up into the rest of this week! So that fall like weather we’re dealing with now will feel more like summer by the weekend.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
