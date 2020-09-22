Goodbye Summer and hello Fall! The season kicks off officially at 8:30 this morning when the center of the sun is directly above the equator. For the most part, all areas today will receive about 12 hours of daylight. To be exact, for us here in Texoma expect 12 hours and 8 minutes! Now waking up this Tuesday morning we’re seeing a few isolated light rain showers for Stephens, Jefferson and Montague county. Rainfall amounts will overall be light, and no severe weather is expected but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. So while the jacket may not be needed all day, it’s not a bad idea to grab it before heading out the door just as a precaution!