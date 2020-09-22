Four people arrested after Tuesday afternoon string of north Lawton pellet gun attacks

By Jarred Burk and Caitlin Williams | September 22, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 5:01 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Multiple people have been taken into custody after Lawton police received multiple reports of people being shot with a pellet gun.

According to police, a car with four people inside was driving around a north Lawton neighborhood, allegedly shooting random people with a bb gun on Tuesday afternoon when they began receiving calls.

Officers arrived in the area and were given a description of the suspect vehicle which was eventually located near 26th and Cache Road.

Four people were arrested and the weapon was found in the suspect vehicle.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

