Lawton City Council approves contracts for roads, parks master plan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council members approved two road construction contracts.
These represent phase 1-D and 1-E of the 2017 Ad Valorem Streets and Road Programs.
Road work will begin in the next few weeks at 78th and SW Oakcliff.
That project will be done by MTZ Construction.
Their bid was more than 2 million dollars.
Work will also begin soon on 3-point-4 miles of Southwest 7th by AE construction, costing just north of 1 million dollars.
In New Business, council approved a contract for the Parks Master Plan to Halff Associates.
They will now develop plans to spend nearly 20 million dollars, from the CIP, on parks and recreation in the city of Lawton.
“Part of the scope of services includes input from citizens. They will have meetings, online portals to provide input, public meetings for people to attend, they will do some surveys... just to find out what the needs and wishes of the community are," said Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley.
The contract is for about 200-thousand dollars, and the plan will take about a year to complete.
