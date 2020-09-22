One new death, 7 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 7 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 21 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,652 cases in Wichita County, with 247 of them still being active.
There have been 1,383 total recoveries, 19,524 negative tests and 22 deaths.
There are currently 236 patients recovering at home while 11 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
The Health District sadly has a death to report today. Case 1,467, 70 - 79, was hospitalized at the time of death. There are 7 new cases, 11 hospitalizations, and 21 new recoveries to also report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,406: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,465: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,505: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,523: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,530: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,638: 70 - 79, stable condition
