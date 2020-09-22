Sears at Central Mall approved as the FISTA home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The old Sears store in Lawton’s Central Mall will be the new home of the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA.
The original plan put the FISTA inside the Fairmont Creamery building... when that plan fell through, the FISTA Authority set their eyes on another option just a few blocks away.
“Sears became our focal point because it wasn’t going to take as much to build out. It basically had the four walls and ceiling," said FISTA Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney.
Right now, Sears sits empty but businesses contracted to work within the building, will have the chance to meet with an architect to build a space that fits their needs.
“It’s kind of a customization so it meets their needs. They will have a responsibility to engage with that space, and contract with a lease they have to pay and fulfill," said Fortney
The lease costs $28,500 per month.
A contract to house FISTA in the mall will run until an agreed upon date or December 2030.
“It’s a win win, because we don’t want an empty mall, what would it do for our downtown and our property value around it. With 2nd street being re-developed and doing well, this is just going to revitalize even more of downtown," said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
As far as the actual businesses goes, that remains confidential... Councilman Burk said either way, these will be jobs that pay in the 6 figures.
“We have 10 letter of intents, two MOU(memorandum of understanding) that we have currently and many more in the works," said Burk.
Fortney said he’s hoping to have the building leased out by the end of 2020.
“They can actually begin the process of supporting the two CFT’s on Ft. Sill, doing research and development, brining those high tech jobs to the community," said Fortney.
The FISTA Authority will continue to recruit, and work with the Department of Defense to find businesses that fit what Ft. Sill needs.
In executive session, council also discussed a pending investigation under the harassment policy.
No action was taken, and no other information about the investigation was made available.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.