Summer Weather Returns before a Fall Front Next Week

Moisture from Tropical Storm Beta will keep cloud cover over most spots tonight and tomorrow. With a calming wind tonight, some areas of fog, mist, drizzle and light showers are probable in the region.
TONIGHT: We’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky with areas of mist and drizzle developing. Some patchy fog also looks likely which could reduce visibility in spots by Wednesday morning. Look for lows to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. An isolated light shower also remains possible east of I-44. Winds will be light, falling under 5 mph by morning.
WEDNESDAY: A few lingering light showers with mist and drizzle possible in the morning hours. Look for a mostly cloudy sky to the east, with more sunshine building in to the west by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to low 80s (west). Look for N and E winds 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A sunny sky with little to no cloud cover is anticipated. Some smoke or haze may try to return, but we wouldn’t expect it to be as thick as last weekend. A quick warm spell looks to come back in with highs in the 80s and perhaps 90s in a few spots, and lows in the 50s and 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: A weak cold front looks to approach and stall to our north. That will look to keep us warmer in the 80s and 90s Saturday and Sunday, with winds being a bit breezy at times. Look for a sunny to mostly sunny sky. We’ll monitor for any smoke that could fill back into the region.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We expect a strong cold front to pass through the region which will bring an end to the 90s again. Some uncertainty remains on how strong it will be and the exact timing, but we’re currently eyeballing a Monday Night/Tuesday Morning time frame. Rain looks more unlikely than not, but we’ll monitor for any changes. Behind the front, cool north winds will bring in 70s during the day, and 50s at night.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.