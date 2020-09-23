Census and voter registration awareness event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As the deadline is approaching for voter registration and the census, residents will have another chance to do so.
Brand(INC) PR, The City of Lawton, Young Professionals of Lawton and many others are holding a Rock the Vote Event.
September 26, inside of the Patterson Center’s Gym from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
“Its essential, in fact it’s critical that we all exercise our rights as citizens and part of that is your voting rights. So we want to encourage people to come out if you haven’t done so already to fill out your registration," Brand(INC) CEO Brandi Sims said.
There will be assistants available to help you fill out you voter registration from and the census.
