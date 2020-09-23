Early this morning we’re dealing with low clouds, areas of fog with a light drizzle/ mist. Temperatures all across the region are in the mid 60s just after the 6AM hour with light northeast winds. The threat for a lingering light shower plus the fog/ misty conditions will stick with us until mid morning. After all is said and done, expect mostly cloudy skies to the east with more sunshine building out west for this afternoon. With the cloud cover highs are going to be impacted as a result. We’re looking at low to mid 70s east with temperatures closer to 80 degrees west. The weather will definitely have a fall-like feel to it. Winds during the day will be rather light out of the northeast only near 5-10mph.