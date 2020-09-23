LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Early this morning we’re dealing with low clouds, areas of fog with a light drizzle/ mist. Temperatures all across the region are in the mid 60s just after the 6AM hour with light northeast winds. The threat for a lingering light shower plus the fog/ misty conditions will stick with us until mid morning. After all is said and done, expect mostly cloudy skies to the east with more sunshine building out west for this afternoon. With the cloud cover highs are going to be impacted as a result. We’re looking at low to mid 70s east with temperatures closer to 80 degrees west. The weather will definitely have a fall-like feel to it. Winds during the day will be rather light out of the northeast only near 5-10mph.
Going forward we’re looking at sunny skies with little to no cloud cover being expected. By Saturday, a weak cold front will stall just to our north but it won’t impact us by much. As with more sunshine and south to southwest winds temperatures will rise into the 90s for both Saturday and Sunday! Both days will be a bit breezy but this warm up/ summer like weather will not last!
By late Monday/ early Tuesday of next week we’re tracking our next cold front. This’ll bring us breezy north winds at 15 to 25mph with highs dropping back into the upper 70s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
