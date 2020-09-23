More Fog Possible Tomorrow Morning, Hot Summer Weather Returns this Weekend

TONIGHT: We’ll keep a mostly clear sky with some patchy fog developing late tonight into tomorrow morning. Look for lows in the 50s with perhaps even a few pockets of mist and drizzle in the region. Winds will be light and variable by morning.
THURSDAY: A sunny sky with little to no cloud cover is anticipated. Some smoke or haze may try to return, but we wouldn’t expect it to be as thick as last weekend. A quick warm spell looks to come back in with highs in the 80s and perhaps 90s in a few spots, and lows in the 50s and 60s.
FRIDAY - MONDAY: A weak cold front looks to approach and stall to our north. That will look to keep us warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s with winds being a bit breezy at times. Look for a sunny to mostly sunny sky. We’ll monitor for any smoke that could fill back into the region, but that looks a bit unlikely now.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We expect a strong cold front to pass through the region which will bring an end to the 90s again. Some uncertainty remains on how strong it will be and the exact timing, but we’re currently eyeballing a Monday Night/Tuesday Morning time frame. Rain looks more unlikely than not, but we’ll monitor for any changes. Behind the front, cool north winds will bring in 70s during the day, and 50s at night.
