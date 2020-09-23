42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,694

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 19 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,694 cases in Wichita County, with 270 of them still being active.
There have been 1,402 total recoveries, 19,585 negative tests and 22 deaths.
There are currently 261 patients recovering at home while 9 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 442 tests pending.
The Health District has 42 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, and 19 new recoveries to report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,406: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,465: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,505: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,664: 20 - 29, stable condition
