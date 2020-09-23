Scholarship fundraiser started for a murdered Lawton women

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friends and family are raising money to fund a scholarship in remembrance of a Lawton woman who was killed last year.
On October 5, Krystle Easley and her two children were killed in east Lawton by her boyfriend before he killed himself.
Now, nearly a year later, her family and close friends are working to keep her spirit alive.
“My sister was kind hearted towards kids. She was a special education teacher with the scholarship our goal is to touch someone else’s life the same way she did through education and that’s the only way we can do it with the team that has put the scholarship together," Easley said.
Easley said they need to raise 10-thousand-dollars to create an Endowed Scholarship through Cameron University.
The scholarship will go to a Cameron student majoring in Early Childhood Education.
“Our idea is if we could do it at least once a year it would be awesome and if we only benefit one student per year that’s great. If we are several students a year that would be awesome," Easley.
As the anniversary of Krystle’s death approaches, the family says they are dealing with the emotions from the tragedy all over again.
“I loved her so much. We loved her so much and we just want to I guess kind of feel like she’s here," Easley said.
So far about 25-hundred dollars have been raised towards the 10-thousand-dollar goal.
You can donate by searching Krystle Rose Memorial Scholarship on Facebook.
Donations will also be collected at the Fletcher alumni softball game, October 10, at 1 p.m. in Fletcher.
