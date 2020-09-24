Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1974, file photo, Evel Knievel sits in the steam-powered rocket motorcycle that will hopefully take him across Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, Idaho. Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom. A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas accuses the moviemaker of improperly basing the “Toy Story 4” character on Knievel. (Source: Anonymous)