LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! We’re waking up to areas of patchy fog this morning. Over the past hour, we’ve seen conditions worsen tremendously so make sure to take it slow while heading into work or school this morning. The fog is not widespread but is very sporadic. If out driving this Thursday morning, these patches won’t be consistent and visibility will drop very quickly. Take extra precautions by slowing down, use your low beams or fog lights (avoid high beams as it will reduce your visibility even more) and leave plenty of distance ahead of you!
Fog will stick with us through late morning and then we’re trending to see mostly sunny skies after all is said and done. Look for high temperatures to rise into the mid 80s for most. We’re looking at very light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
Summer like weather returns for Friday into Sunday. For tomorrow, we’re dry, sunny and warm. Highs will climb into the low 90s with south winds at 10 to 20mph.
Saturday is also trending dry and sunny with highs once again in the low 90s. For Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine during the morning and early afternoon with highs reaching the low 90s once again. Temperatures will be very warm ahead of a cold front that’ll swing through the region during the day.. Winds to start will be out of the south but switch towards the north at 10 to 20mph. There seems to be enough moisture associated with this front we could see a few light showers as the front passes by. In general rain chances do remain low but not low enough to rule them out completely.
This cold front will only drop highs into the mid 80s for Monday but clouds will move on out and expect mostly sunny skies. We’re not done yet... we’re tracking another cold front to move into Texoma sometime on Tuesday. This one in particular is trending drier, with rain looks more unlikely than not, but will bring us a much cooler air mass behind it. Look for breezy north winds at temperatures in the upper 70s during the day time.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
