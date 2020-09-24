Saturday is also trending dry and sunny with highs once again in the low 90s. For Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine during the morning and early afternoon with highs reaching the low 90s once again. Temperatures will be very warm ahead of a cold front that’ll swing through the region during the day.. Winds to start will be out of the south but switch towards the north at 10 to 20mph. There seems to be enough moisture associated with this front we could see a few light showers as the front passes by. In general rain chances do remain low but not low enough to rule them out completely.